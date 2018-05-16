A participant of Cybercare’s STEP (Self-empowering Transition and Employability Program), Hasan has gone on to teach in a refugee school in Wangsa Maju. He teaches children like him to make a new life for themselves and think for their future.
The challenges that young caregivers face are unique, especially with having to cope with the struggles of adolescence, alongside competing demands of school and caregiving. Melissa is working to address this gap through Project We Forgot, a community platform she kickstarted, which offers support for young caregivers of persons with dementia.
Edwin, a Filipino tattoo artist, gives free eyebrow tattoo services to those suffering from Alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes partial or complete loss of body hair.
Waging a war against the silence and ignorance surrounding child sexual abuse, Cactus Foundation, aims to raise awareness on the issue to create a safe and healthy environment for India’s children.