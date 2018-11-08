HelpUsGreen: A Social enterprise trying to clean India's rivers and tackle oppression faced by Dalit women at the same time

HelpUsGreen is helping to clean India’s rivers by recycling temple flowers, and giving another segment of society a chance to bloom: Dalit women. Struck by the discrimination and injustice faced by Dalits under India’s caste system, this social enterprise hires marginalised women and empowers them with dignity and respect.

Episodes