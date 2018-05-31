Founded in 2001, PCVC helps rebuild lives that are affected by domestic abuse through programmes that help survivors build confidence. Since 2006, they have helped 4,500 burn survivors.
IDA India is a non-profit animal protection organisation dedicated to the defence, love and care of animals. Their work includes not just the rescue and rehabilitation of abused domestic animals, but also wildlife. They're also trying to educate the public through campaigns in surrounding towns and awareness talks in schools.
A participant of Cybercare’s STEP (Self-empowering Transition and Employability Program), Hasan has gone on to teach in a refugee school in Wangsa Maju. He teaches children like him to make a new life for themselves and think for their future.
The challenges that young caregivers face are unique, especially with having to cope with the struggles of adolescence, alongside competing demands of school and caregiving. Melissa is working to address this gap through Project We Forgot, a community platform she kickstarted, which offers support for young caregivers of persons with dementia.
Edwin, a Filipino tattoo artist, gives free eyebrow tattoo services to those suffering from Alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes partial or complete loss of body hair.
Waging a war against the silence and ignorance surrounding child sexual abuse, Cactus Foundation, aims to raise awareness on the issue to create a safe and healthy environment for India’s children.