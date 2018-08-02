Cycling Without Age: A movement that aims to bring the joy of cycling to people who have lost the ability because of age

It's a simple pleasure that we often take for granted: feeling the wind in our hair. It is precisely this pleasure that captures the essence of Cycling Without Age. The movement started in Denmark in 2012, and has since expanded to more than 20 countries. It began with one man's desire to bring the joy of cycling to people who'd lost the ability because of age. In doing so, Ole Kassow created a space for something much deeper.