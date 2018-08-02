A Singaporean sets up solar-powered tribal school in India, among other projects, to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship in the young

Singaporean social entrepreneur Alvin Yong dreams big. Why? Because he says, “It takes the same amount of energy to dream small. So why not dream bigger.” He believes in the power of young people to transform their communities for the better. And that is why he continues to support education-led programmes.

Episodes