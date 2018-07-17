Ahead of the release of the film Soorma, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh engage in a conversation with Parul Sharma on It's a Wrap.
Swara Bhasker has no qualms about being the way she is. Catch the actor in a conversation with host Parul Sharma on this fun episode of It’s A Wrap.
Groove with Guru! Watch Punjabi sensation Guru Randhawa in a candid chat with host Parul Sharma on the latest episode of It’s A Wrap.
Watch Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane undergo couple counselling among other things, as they get candid with host Parul Sharma on the latest episode of It's A Wrap.
"Men in this country need to be taught a lesson", and other such pearls of wisdom from John Abraham and Diana Penty. Catch the latest episode of 'It's A Wrap' with host Parul Sharma.
What happens when our host Parul Sharma jokes around with one of Bollywood’s serious actors Rajkummar Rao? Watch this episode of ‘It’s A Wrap’ to catch the actor in a candid conversation about his acting techniques, his latest movie Omerta and more.
Nanu Ki Jaanu stars Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa discuss their film in an interview with Parul Sharma in this episode of It's A Wrap.