Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 18:20 PM
Helicopter Eela stars Kajol, Riddhi Sen play adults vs millennials with Parul Sharma
“People have good taste,” says Kajol on being asked why she thinks she is still adored even after so many years and so many breaks. Watch the actor and Riddhi Sen on the latest episode of It’s A Wrap with Parul Sharma.
