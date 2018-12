Firstpost Salon | Why India needs innovative methods to tackle its waste problem: In conversation with Binish Desai

'Swachh Bharat' has been one of the primary campaigns of the current Indian government, focusing on the need to clean India of its waste. But does this campaign really understand the nuances of Indian waste management? We speak to Binish Desai, a social entrepreneur and innovator in industrial waste recycling and management, who tells us why India needs innovative methods to tackle its waste problem and how the government can help our young entrepreneurs work towards innovative businesses.