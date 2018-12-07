Firstpost Salon | Promo
As India heads into a packed election season, it is critical to examine the ideas that are defining the country’s polity and policy direction. Our new series #FirstpostSalon, featuring conversations with some of the sharpest thinkers, innovators and policy wonks, will get to the heart of the most pressing issues that concern India and Indians. Launches Monday, 10 December.
episodes
Firstpost Salon | How the Eurasian system is already the new centre of world order: In conversation with Parag Khanna
With growing tensions between India and China, are we heading towards a period of anarchy and stress? We speak with author and geopolitical futurist Parag Khanna, who explains that might not necessarily be the case, since these conflicts are also matched by the increase in trade between the two countries. He further talks about the threat, or the lack thereof, from nuclear-armed countries and how Asia's youth will impact the global trade and economy.
Firstpost Salon | In the discourse on urban development, architects must not remain in the periphery: In conversation with Sameep Padora
While aiming to produce Shanghai's and Hong Kong's out of our Indian cities, have we forgotten that it is the people who ought to be at the heart of urban development? Architect Sameep Padora, who believes that politics and architecture are not always mutually exclusive, speaks to us about the importance of strengthening local systems in the cities, and why architects must not be pushed to the periphery when bureaucrats talk about urban development.
Firstpost Salon | How technology can make public healthcare system more accessible and affordable: In conversation with Prashant Warier
The public healthcare system in India is inadequate for most of the population that depends on it. Can we use existing technologies better to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for the people? In this episode, we speak to Prashant Warier, an artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning expert, who is currently working with AI and machine learning to improve the diagnosis of Tuberculosis. He tells us why better technology is not a threat to radiologists, but in fact, a tool that will help them do their job better.
Firstpost Salon | Why India needs innovative methods to tackle its waste problem: In conversation with Binish Desai
'Swachh Bharat' has been one of the primary campaigns of the current Indian government, focusing on the need to clean India of its waste. But does this campaign really understand the nuances of Indian waste management? We speak to Binish Desai, a social entrepreneur and innovator in industrial waste recycling and management, who tells us why India needs innovative methods to tackle its waste problem and how the government can help our young entrepreneurs work towards innovative businesses.