Firstpost Salon | How technology can make public healthcare system more accessible and affordable: In conversation with Prashant Warier

The public healthcare system in India is inadequate for most of the population that depends on it. Can we use existing technologies better to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for the people? In this episode, we speak to Prashant Warier, an artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning expert, who is currently working with AI and machine learning to improve the diagnosis of Tuberculosis. He tells us why better technology is not a threat to radiologists, but in fact, a tool that will help them do their job better.