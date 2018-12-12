The public healthcare system in India is inadequate for most of the population that depends on it. Can we use existing technologies better to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for the people? In this episode, we speak to Prashant Warier, an artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning expert, who is currently working with AI and machine learning to improve the diagnosis of Tuberculosis. He tells us why better technology is not a threat to radiologists, but in fact, a tool that will help them do their job better.
'Swachh Bharat' has been one of the primary campaigns of the current Indian government, focusing on the need to clean India of its waste. But does this campaign really understand the nuances of Indian waste management? We speak to Binish Desai, a social entrepreneur and innovator in industrial waste recycling and management, who tells us why India needs innovative methods to tackle its waste problem and how the government can help our young entrepreneurs work towards innovative businesses.
As India heads into a packed election season, it is critical to examine the ideas that are defining the country’s polity and policy direction. Our new series #FirstpostSalon, featuring conversations with some of the sharpest thinkers, innovators and policy wonks, will get to the heart of the most pressing issues that concern India and Indians. Launches Monday, 10 December.