Dhwanit Rele, Mumbai-based skating coach, has been training young skaters into making them world-class athletes.
Inspiration can come from various places, for some it's injustice or simply the need to prove others wrong; for Cyrus Khan, a Parkour enthusiast, it is inactivity. "I hate sitting, I detest sitting. Sitting is the bane of my existence," he says.
Meet Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the man behind the preservation of India’s film heritage through his organisation Film Heritage Foundation.
Have you ever made a paper boat, fan or plane? A tipi-tipi tap? Knowingly or unknowingly, we’ve all done origami sometime in our lives. Derived from the Japanese words, Oru and Kami, which literally mean paper folding, origami’s premise is pretty simple: you start with a square or rectangular sheet of paper and transform it, through folding techniques, into a sculpture. It could be a swan, crane, violin, headphones, a fictional character… anything! It is, essentially, a craft that has been developed into an art, says Himanshu Agarwal, a Mumbai-based origami artist. The idea of origami is not restricted to a certain kind of paper, size or technique. Though the use of glue and cuts is often used to make larger and more intricate designs, it is discouraged in modern origami. Agarwal feels that it is more of a test than discouragement. He says, “It’s like a challenge, can you make it (origami) from a single sheet of paper.”
The pehelwans practice Kushti in these akharas twice a day, while juggling day jobs
24-year-old Gladson Peter from Mumbai has learnt to play over 45 instruments, and his kit weights around 25 kgs
Mumbai and Navi Mumbai were built on land 'reclaimed' from the sea — and wetlands and mangroves were the collateral damage
In the maddening bustle of Mumbai's Girgaum locality, a quaint little street leads to the 200-year-old heritage precinct of Khotachiwadi.
Roksolana Chubenko, popularly known as Roxy, shot to fame when she was recently asked by Jacqueline Fernandez to train her in pole dancing for a Bollywood movie. Born and brought up in Ukraine, this pole dancer started training to dance at an early age and took up pole dancing as a hobby during her college days.
The couple has been in the news in the past few weeks for a letter they have addressed to the President of India with an appeal for ‘active euthanasia’. The Lavates are registered as organ donors, and reason that it’s better they die while their organs are still functioning perfectly, instead of later, from an ailment or disease. The couple’s utilitarian view of life includes leaving behind their bodies for medical research and their property to the government. They also believe it’s unfair that they be made to live up to a point where they contract a disease or infection, and are forced to spend money on treatment, before finally dying.