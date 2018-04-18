Origami's many marvels: Artist Himanshu Agarwal demonstrates the paper folding art

Have you ever made a paper boat, fan or plane? A tipi-tipi tap? Knowingly or unknowingly, we’ve all done origami sometime in our lives. Derived from the Japanese words, Oru and Kami, which literally mean paper folding, origami’s premise is pretty simple: you start with a square or rectangular sheet of paper and transform it, through folding techniques, into a sculpture. It could be a swan, crane, violin, headphones, a fictional character… anything! It is, essentially, a craft that has been developed into an art, says Himanshu Agarwal, a Mumbai-based origami artist. The idea of origami is not restricted to a certain kind of paper, size or technique. Though the use of glue and cuts is often used to make larger and more intricate designs, it is discouraged in modern origami. Agarwal feels that it is more of a test than discouragement. He says, “It’s like a challenge, can you make it (origami) from a single sheet of paper.”