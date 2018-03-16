In the Kanjarbhat community, a bride must submit to a 'virginity test' on the night of her wedding. But a campaign spearheaded by the community's youth is hoping to put an end to the practice | A ground report | Read More...
An act of violence in West Bengal was overblown by the media and Firstpost contributor found out that in this area, runs a deep Hindu-Muslim friendship.
On Burhan Wani's death anniversary, in Jammu and Kashmir sees the impact of Burhan Wani's influence.
The border village of Govindapuram, in the Palakkad district of Kerala, has been in the news following reports of discrimination by caste Hindus — both upper and backward castes.
Bajrang Dal training camps in Hanumangarh: A journey into the Hindutva heartland
Sailani village in Maharashtra has a population of 8000 people most of whom are mentally ill patients or the relatives who accompany them. There is a belief that the patients will be cured on being brought to the Sailani dargah.