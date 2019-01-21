Do you think fake news and social media trolling can make or break political parties and change how voters look at them?
On the fourth episode of #FirstpostConversations, Rupali Mehra talks to All India Kisan Sabha president Dr Ashok Dhawale, agricultural economist R Ramakumar, and BJP spokesperson Shweta Shalini about the undoing of India’s agricultural growth
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, the noise around ‘nationalism’ has been loud. But what exactly do we mean when we tag someone an anti-national? Must nationalism be feared or celebrated? Rupali Mehra asks OXFAM India CEO Amitabh Behar, Organiser editor Prafulla Ketkar and journalist Madhavan Narayanan on the third episode of #FirstpostConversations. Amid the clutter of breaking news and daily shoutfests on prime time TV, what happens to the issues and ideas which need our time, attention and involvement? We bring to you #FirstpostConversations, which address these critical questions and attempt to get at some answers.
On the second episode of #FirstpostConversations, Rupali Mehra asks author Snigdha Poonam, futurist impact entrepreneur Samyak Chakrabarty and BJP leader Tuhin Sinha if they think our political leaders understand the expectations of the Indian millennial, and what they think will determine the vote of the Indian youth this election season?