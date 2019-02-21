Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019

On the second episode of #FirstpostConversations, Rupali Mehra asks author Snigdha Poonam, futurist impact entrepreneur Samyak Chakrabarty and BJP leader Tuhin Sinha​ if they think our political leaders understand the expectations of the Indian millennial, and what they think will determine the vote of the Indian youth this election season?​

