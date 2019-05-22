Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, the noise around 'nationalism' has been loud. But what exactly do we mean when we tag someone an anti-national? Must nationalism be feared or celebrated? Rupali Mehra asks OXFAM India CEO Amitabh Behar, Organiser editor Prafulla Ketkar and journalist Madhavan Narayanan on the third episode of #FirstpostConversations.