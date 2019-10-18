Check out the funniest behind the scene bloopers of 9 Months Season 4!

Politics
'No 'manbhed' with JD(U), Nitish Kumar will lead NDA in Bihar,' says Amit Shah to News18 amid signs of distress in coalition
Diluting caste politics, nepotism Narendra Modi's biggest contributions towards strengthening democracy, says Amit Shah
By-election 2019 Voting Date: Voting in 64 Assembly seats, one Lok Sabha constituency across 18 states to begin at 7 am on 21 October
Jyotiraditya Scindia unlikely to quit Congress for BJP; verbal volleys against Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh aimed at regaining lost ground
Exit Poll Result 2019 Date: 'Polls of Polls' to be announced after 6.30 pm on 21 October for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections
Haryana Election 2019 Voting Date: Voting to begin at 7 am on 21 October across all 90 seats; unemployment, economic slowdown main poll issues
Sports
NBA: League's general managers predict Los Angeles Clippers to be winners of 2020 season
UEFA to hear racism charges against Bulgaria fans on 28 October
NBA: Bradley Beal signs two-year contract extension worth $72 million with Washington Wizards
Champions League: UEFA fines Liverpool, Manchester City for misconduct by fans during matches
BWF Denmark Open 2019: PV Sindhu fails to shake off rust in loss to An Se Young as top shuttlers struggle with unforgiving schedule
Former Olympic gold medallist Li Xuerui of China announces retirement from international badminton
India
SC transfers Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh without justifying reasons for move
'Article 370 is foolproof': Amit Shah exudes confidence on Centre's 5 August move on Kashmir, says it will pass legal test
Mexico deports 300 Indians to New Delhi in 'unprecedented' drive; migrants were spread across eight states of country
Maharashtra polls: Yavatmal's Adivasi farmers 'prepared to fight' as govt's promise to fix land rights issue falls flat
BSF jawan killed, another injured after Bangladeshi guard fires AK-47 during flag meet at West Bengal's international border
Kashmir migrant worker executions are symptom of Valley’s anti-Hindu paranoia, misplaced fear of Indian State
World
Donald Trump's Miami golf resort picked as next year's G7 Summit venue, critics call it most blatant example of misuse of power
Japan's emperor Naruhito to proclaim enthronement in ritual-bound ceremony amid after-effects of Typhoon Hagibis
White House acknowledges Donald Trump's decision to hold up aid to Ukraine linked to 2016 election probe
Nobel Prize 2019: The significance of Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo's win and their work in Economics
US, Turkey agree to 5-day ceasefire in Syria to allow Kurdish forces to withdraw from safe zone along border
Syria ready to abide by ceasefire covering area from Ras al-Ain to Tal Abyad, says Kurdish forces chief after US, Turkey reach agreement
Business
Relief for Air India: OMCs defer decision to suspend fuel supplies after national carrier promises to clear dues
Setback for PMC Bank depositors: Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking relief, asks petitioners to approach high court
Rupee slips marginally against dollar in early trade amid rising demand for greenback from importers
P Chidambaram flays govt over economic indicators; says imports, exports down, bank credit declined, no new investment
Sensex rises over 186 points, Nifty advances; HDFC Bank, Reliance lead gains amid foreign fund inflows
PMC Bank crisis: Over Rs 10 cr found missing from lender's record, internal investigation team reveals, says report
Entertainment
Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival: Deepika Padukone defends her position as chairperson: 'Will learn along the way'
Gitanjali Rao on India premiere of her film Bombay Rose at MAMI 2019: Feels like bringing a man home to your parents
Upstarts actor Priyanshu Painyuli opens up about his role, and possibility of a sequel to Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
Amitabh Bachchan reportedly admitted to Nanavati hospital after suffering from liver ailments
Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival: Deepti Naval feted with Excellence in Cinema Award at opening ceremony
Jacqueline I Am Coming movie review: This too simple a film relies heavily on Raghubir Yadav's heft
Cricket
Cricket Association of Bengal invites Bangladesh prime minister Shiekh Hasina for Eden Gardens Test
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Pawan Negi stars in Delhi's three-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh; Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh in group B encounter
Delhi Police registers cheating, trespassing case against former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, family
Amitabh Choudhary's participation in ICC's board meeting will not be binding on BCCI, CoA tells cricket's global body
Brian Lara says India's pace battery is reminiscent of famed West Indies' bowling attacks of 1980-90
Tamim Iqbal returns for Bangladesh; Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain recalled after three years for T20I series against India
TECH
Mark Zuckerberg's Georgetown speech: First Amendment, China's censorship and more
Motorola's rumoured foldable phone Razr might launch on 13 November
Pixel 4 users won't get unlimited original-size photo storage on Google Photos but iPhone users might
Juul to stop selling all its fruity-flavoured vape pods until approved by the US FDA
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he considered banning political ads
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg slams TikTok for censoring political protest
