The seventh episode of Bowled Over features Indian national team fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in conversation with New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan.
The sixth episode of Bowled Over features former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris in a conversation with New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan.
The fifth episode of Bowled Over features former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris in a candid chat with New Zealand pacer Tim Southee.
The fourth episode of Bowled Over features former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris in conversation with New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.
The third episode of Bowled Over features former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris in conversation with former New Zealand great Sir Richard Hadlee.
The second episode of Bowled Over features former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris in conversation with Australia's star batsman Glenn Maxwell.
The first episode of Bowled Over features New Zealand fast bowler in a candid conversation with Indian national team batsman Rohit Sharma.