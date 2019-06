If you have ever found yourself lusting after just how flawless our leading ladies are- on and off the screen, you’ve come to the right place! We at in.com, take you behind the scenes with Amazon Beauty presents Vanity Diaries.

Get an all access pass into the vanity diaries of Bollywood royalty as Bollywood makeup maven- Lekha Gupta gets chatting with some of our favourite leading ladies.

From makeup hacks to home remedies, watch our Bollywood beauties get real as we get one step closer to nailing the look! Our first episode sees us learning DIY makeup hacks from Kabir Singh beauty- Kiara Advani as she dishes the scoop on what it takes to have the perfect pout in every paparazzi picture ever!

Get your hands on the hottest makeup must haves for your vanity: https://amzn.to/2ZDxRlr

Tune in for more: Amazon Beauty presents Vanity Diaries

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.