Ahead of the release of her next film Hichki, actress Rani Mukerji speaks to film students about her career in the movies that spans over 21 years.
Watch Anupama Chopra's Movie Review of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Nijar. The movie is directed by Luv Ranjan.
Kangana Ranaut and Naseeruddin Shah get together to discuss their lives — personal and professional in Film Companion's latest episode of Tape Cast.
Shoojit Sircar takes us behind the cameras and decodes the famous 'knife scene' from his 2015 film Piku.
Top Bollywood screenwriters — Varun Grover, Juhi Chaturvedi, Himanshu Sharma and Saiwyn Quadras — discuss the content crisis in Bollywood
Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin come together to discuss films and their life beyond it.
In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Ranveer Singh discusses his latest film Padmaavat, in which he plays Alauddin Khilji
Imtiaz Ali decodes the making of 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 2015 film Tamasha
In this episode of FC Flashback, Anupama Chopra recommends the 1961 crime drama Gunga Jumna, starring Dilip Kumar and Nasir Khan