Avantika Bahuguna Kukreti shares important tips on how to make that first sip of water special and safe for your little one. Book a demo request and experience Dr Aquaguard Magna NXT HD RO+UV demo: //bit.ly/2GLMjyV To Buy Dr. Aquaguard Magna NXT HD RO+UV, Click here: http://bit.ly/2v4Pxfy
1k views
Did you know? Your baby’s skin loses moisture 5 times faster than adult skin, which makes it very important to moisture their skin before bathing. Watch Avantika Bahuguna Kukreti share some interesting tidbits on bathing your little one.
4k views
Eager to lose that baby weight now that you're no longer pregnant? Watch episode 4 of 9 Months for your guide to healthy postpartum weight loss.
2k views
How long it takes to lose the baby weight and bounce back to your pre-baby body?
3k views
Colour has the ability to excite, soothe even agitate your baby.
7k views
Should you be worried if your little one does not meet the standard baby milestones? Get answers to all your questions on episode 3 of 9 Months, where Dr Vinit Samdhani & Dr Nirmala Rao talk to Meghna Pant about your baby’s first year. #FP9Months
9K views
Changing diapers can be a task. Here are a few tips to help you survive your baby’s diaper years
31K views
How long should you breastfeed your baby and what causes sleep regression? Get answers to all your questions on episode 2 of 9 Months, where Dr Nihar Parekh & Dr Bina Chheda talk to Meghna Pant about the developments one can expect in the first 3-6 months of the baby.
37K views
From your baby’s hunger to moisturizing needs, find out how to survive the first months of motherhood in episode 2 of 9 Months.
47K views