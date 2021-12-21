#9MonthsSeason6 - Keeping Up With The Kids

In this episode, Shruti and guest moms explore ways one can keep up as well as monitor their kids' online influence.

episodes

#9MonthsSeason6 - Fun In Parenting

#9MonthsSeason6 - Fun In Parenting

In this episode, Shruti and moms share the secrets to having fun with kids that’s recreational and educational.

Check out the funniest behind the scene bloopers of 9 Months Season 4!

Check out the funniest behind the scene bloopers of 9 Months Season 4!

Parenting has been a tough job in the past, is in the present, and it will be in the future. Here are the funniest bloopers during the making of 9 Months.

#9MonthsSeason6 - Caring Against All Odds

#9MonthsSeason6 - Caring Against All Odds

In this episode, Shruti and moms discuss the importance of caring and how it helps in promoting the positive growth of kids.

#9MonthsSeason6 - Towards A Better Tomorrow

#9MonthsSeason6 - Towards A Better Tomorrow

Good habits are gifts that keep on giving. Shruti and moms discuss ways to inculcate good habits in kids at an early age.

#9MonthsSeason6 - Success of Stories

#9MonthsSeason6 - Success of Stories

In this episode, Shruti and moms discuss how stories play a vital role in shaping a child’s mind.

#9MonthsSeason6 - Being Ahead Of Time

#9MonthsSeason6 - Being Ahead Of Time

In this episode, Shruti and moms talk about ways to cultivate self-reliance among children at an early age.

#9MonthsSeason6 - It's All About Smart Parenting

#9MonthsSeason6 - It's All About Smart Parenting

In this episode, Shruti along with young mothers discusses ways to entertain kids during the pandemic using technology.

9 Months Season 4 | Behind the scenes

9 Months Season 4 | Behind the scenes

Don’t miss the fun the cast and crew had behind the scenes during the shoot of 9 Months Season 4. @asianpaints | @mothercareIN | @NestleCeregrow | @themariagoretticorner #ParentingDoneRight #Firstpost9MonthsS4

Watch the launch event of 9 Months and a panel discussion on this seasons topics

Watch the launch event of 9 Months and a panel discussion on this seasons topics

The focus in Season 4 of 9 Months will shift towards development years of preschoolers and pre-teens. Watch millennial parents and their parenting styles.