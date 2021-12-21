#9MonthsSeason6 - It's All About Smart Parenting
In this episode, Shruti along with young mothers discusses ways to entertain kids during the pandemic using technology.
episodes
#9MonthsSeason6 - Caring Against All Odds
In this episode, Shruti and moms discuss the importance of caring and how it helps in promoting the positive growth of kids.
#9MonthsSeason6 - Fun In Parenting
In this episode, Shruti and moms share the secrets to having fun with kids that’s recreational and educational.
#9MonthsSeason6 - Success of Stories
In this episode, Shruti and moms discuss how stories play a vital role in shaping a child’s mind.
#9MonthsSeason6 - Being Ahead Of Time
In this episode, Shruti and moms talk about ways to cultivate self-reliance among children at an early age.
#9MonthsSeason6 - Keeping Up With The Kids
In this episode, Shruti and guest moms explore ways one can keep up as well as monitor their kids' online influence.
#9MonthsSeason6 - Towards A Better Tomorrow
Good habits are gifts that keep on giving. Shruti and moms discuss ways to inculcate good habits in kids at an early age.
Watch the launch event of 9 Months and a panel discussion on this seasons topics
The focus in Season 4 of 9 Months will shift towards development years of preschoolers and pre-teens. Watch millennial parents and their parenting styles.
Check out the funniest behind the scene bloopers of 9 Months Season 4!
Parenting has been a tough job in the past, is in the present, and it will be in the future. Here are the funniest bloopers during the making of 9 Months.
9 Months Season 4 | Behind the scenes
Don’t miss the fun the cast and crew had behind the scenes during the shoot of 9 Months Season 4. @asianpaints | @mothercareIN | @NestleCeregrow | @themariagoretticorner #ParentingDoneRight #Firstpost9MonthsS4