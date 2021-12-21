#9MonthsSeason6 - Caring Against All Odds
In this episode, Shruti and moms discuss the importance of caring and how it helps in promoting the positive growth of kids.
#9MonthsSeason6 - Success of Stories
In this episode, Shruti and moms discuss how stories play a vital role in shaping a child’s mind.
#9MonthsSeason6 - Being Ahead Of Time
In this episode, Shruti and moms talk about ways to cultivate self-reliance among children at an early age.
#9MonthsSeason6 - It's All About Smart Parenting
In this episode, Shruti along with young mothers discusses ways to entertain kids during the pandemic using technology.
#9MonthsSeason6 - Fun In Parenting
In this episode, Shruti and moms share the secrets to having fun with kids that’s recreational and educational.
9 Months Season 4 | Behind the scenes
Don’t miss the fun the cast and crew had behind the scenes during the shoot of 9 Months Season 4. @asianpaints | @mothercareIN | @NestleCeregrow | @themariagoretticorner #ParentingDoneRight #Firstpost9MonthsS4
#9MonthsSeason6 - Keeping Up With The Kids
In this episode, Shruti and guest moms explore ways one can keep up as well as monitor their kids' online influence.
#9MonthsSeason6 - Towards A Better Tomorrow
Good habits are gifts that keep on giving. Shruti and moms discuss ways to inculcate good habits in kids at an early age.
Check out the funniest behind the scene bloopers of 9 Months Season 4!
Parenting has been a tough job in the past, is in the present, and it will be in the future. Here are the funniest bloopers during the making of 9 Months.
Watch the launch event of 9 Months and a panel discussion on this seasons topics
The focus in Season 4 of 9 Months will shift towards development years of preschoolers and pre-teens. Watch millennial parents and their parenting styles.