The focus in Season 4 of 9 Months will shift towards development years of preschoolers and pre-teens. Watch millennial parents and their parenting styles.
Don’t miss the fun the cast and crew had behind the scenes during the shoot of 9 Months Season 4. @asianpaints | @mothercareIN | @NestleCeregrow | @themariagoretticorner #ParentingDoneRight #Firstpost9MonthsS4
Discussion on how parents of tweens strike a delicate balance while talking about the impact of social media, peer and parental pressures on preteens.
Discussion on that non-violent system of parenting that relies heavily on the assumption that all children are born good.
Discussion on how to inculcate a healthy attitude towards growing children's bodies, sex education and important information on opposite sex and puberty.
Important questions on preschool, schooling, home-schooling, education boards, nutrition in school, extracurricular activities and much more are dealt with.
Important questions on schooling, managing school work and learning, importance of extracurricular activities and best decisions for children’s future career .
Important questions on preschool, schooling, first day of school, importance of breakfast, right nutritional requirements for preschoolers and much more.
Everything about a preteen's health and hygiene, quick tips on their diet, importance of including certain foodstuff in the daily meals, fitness activities.