Discussion on how modern-age, working parents are raising their toddlers, importance of a father’s involvement during the growing years of the child, non-judgemental parenting and much more.
Discussion on identification of children with arthritis, asthama and other issues, how to deal with toddlers with special needs, challenges with peers, lack of society's support, confidence issues and much more
Discussion on how one can identify a child with special needs, birth defects, identification of children with ADHD/ASD, different intervention programs available in India and much more
Everything about the parents’ mental and physical health and well-being while parenting, rekindling the romance in a marriage post-pregnancy, maintaining a healthy lifestyle after marriage and much more.
Celebrity parents, Rajniesh and Pallavee Duggall share their experience of raising a toddler despite their busy work schedule & show us how important it is to strike a balance between professional and personal life.
With cases of child abuse and sexual assaults on the rise, 9 Months presents a detailed episode on how parents can teach their children to be strong and understand good touch from bad touch. Parents can also learn about the rights and laws for child safety in India including POCSO. Under discussion are also sex education, signs and symptoms of child abuse, ways to ensure safety of children indoors and outdoors and much more.
With the cases of child abuse & sexual assaults on the rise, 9 Months presents a detailed episode on importance of CCTV cameras, pros and cons of raising a toddler in a day care v/s with grandparents, ensuring safety of their children indoors and outdoors and much more.
A celebrity special episode with Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij discussing how they have adopted their helper’s kids and are taking care of their education, health, nutrition and well-being.
Even today, many lives are lost to vaccine preventable diseases. That's why asking your paediatrician about these diseases is very important! Esha Bhatia shares her journey of understanding vaccines to protect her baby…