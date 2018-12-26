Your child’s skin is prone to damage due to pollution and other harmful agents the moment they step out of home. Our expert, Esha Bhatia, shares tips on how to take care of your baby’s delicate skin and protect it from damage.
Massaging your toddler can be the most intimate activity that has highly positive effect on your child. Moreover, it stimulates physical & cognitive development. Esha Bhatia, mother of a two-year old, shares tips to keep your toddler’s skin in the pink of health.
Your child’s skin is tender and needs something that is neutral to their skin. Not all skin-care products lead to healthy results. Esha Bhatia, mother of a two-year old, shares tips to ensure your baby’s sensitive skin remains protected and free of allergies.
Cow’s milk is the next best alternative to mother’s milk, but toddlers don’t like drinking milk with milk fats floating on the surface. Esha Bhatia, mother of a two-year old, shares tips to take care of your child’s sensitive stomach without any compromise.
Mothers in India believe wholeheartedly that cow’s milk is the best source of nutrients for their growing toddler. Esha Bhatia, mother of a two-year old, shares tips on ensuring your toddler drinks their glass of milk with an increased nutrition quotient.
Toddlers love scribbling on walls, and these walls are also home to bacteria that can cause a host of infections. Our expert, Esha Bhatia, shares tips on how to ensure that your child’s creative desires continue growing, without having to worry about skin infections.
The walls of your house are home to as much bacteria as the environment outside, and your toddler might be prone to a bunch of infections because of them. Our expert, Esha Bhatia, shares tips on how you can support the Picasso in your child with no health risks attached.
In this episode, Teejay Sidhu along with her husband, Karanvir Bohra, and two moms, Disha Kacharia & Neena Nehwal, discuss the importance of a clean & tidy surrounding, and the measures to be taken by parents to ensure the same. The moms also come to know about a new fact regarding bacteria harbouring places in our houses that many are unaware of.
Celebrity parents Indraneil & Barkha Sengupta discuss how after the birth of their daughter, they have been particular about her nutrition, fitness, health, and always ensure she is in a clean surrounding.
