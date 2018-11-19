The formative years of your child's growth are the foundation of their health. It is important to strengthen this foundation by providing them with nutritious meals and snacks. Esha Bhatia tells you how.
Celebrity parents Manmeet Singh [Meet Bros. fame] & Karishma Modi talk about how today’s curious kids cross-question their parent's orders & demands. In short, the celebrity parents throw light on the difficulties faced by all working parents in raising their children in today’s world. They share their tactics of handling their inquisitive toddler which can be helpful for many parents.
Discussion on how modern-age, working parents are raising their toddlers, importance of a father’s involvement during the growing years of the child, non-judgemental parenting and much more.
Discussion on how modern-age, working parents are raising their toddlers, how spending quality time with children is of utmost importance, how toddlers’ growth, upbringing are affected while parents are away and much more.
Discussion on identification of children with arthritis, asthama and other issues, how to deal with toddlers with special needs, challenges with peers, lack of society's support, confidence issues and much more
Discussion on how one can identify a child with special needs, birth defects, identification of children with ADHD/ASD, different intervention programs available in India and much more
Everything about the parents’ mental and physical health and well-being while parenting, rekindling the romance in a marriage post-pregnancy, maintaining a healthy lifestyle after marriage and much more.
Celebrity parents, Rajniesh and Pallavee Duggall share their experience of raising a toddler despite their busy work schedule & show us how important it is to strike a balance between professional and personal life.
With cases of child abuse and sexual assaults on the rise, 9 Months presents a detailed episode on how parents can teach their children to be strong and understand good touch from bad touch. Parents can also learn about the rights and laws for child safety in India including POCSO. Under discussion are also sex education, signs and symptoms of child abuse, ways to ensure safety of children indoors and outdoors and much more.