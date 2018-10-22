Even today, many lives are lost to vaccine preventable diseases. That's why asking your paediatrician about these diseases is very important! Esha Bhatia shares her journey of understanding vaccines to protect her baby…
Important questions on preschool, schooling, home-schooling, education boards, nutrition in school, extracurricular activities and much more are dealt with.
Important questions on preschool, schooling, home-schooling, first day of school, health and hygiene in school and much more are dealt with.
Discussion on the importance of vaccines, fatal diseases like meningococcal meningitis, important milestones that parents should make note of and much more.
Everything about a toddler’s health and hygiene, quick tips for the toddlers’ healthy mind and body, importance of diseases like influenza and much more
Is massaging your little one important? This, and many more baby care questions answered by Avantika Bahuguna Kukreti.
184K views
Media professional and single mother Priyanka Sehgal talks about the struggles of being a single parent and how we should change the way we bring up our children. Watch Episode 6 of 9 Months to know more about her experience of bringing up a child single-handedly.
269K views
Was Tusshar Kapoor nervous about how the society would react to his decision of having a child through surrogacy? Find out in Episode 7 of 9 Months.
645K views
From fighting legal battles to society norms, watch Aditya Tiwari describe his journey to become the country's youngest single father of a child with Down syndrome
474K views