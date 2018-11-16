9 Months | Season 3 | Different Strokes: Handling inquisitive children

Celebrity parents Manmeet Singh [Meet Bros. fame] & Karishma Modi talk about how today’s curious kids cross-question their parent's orders & demands. In short, the celebrity parents throw light on the difficulties faced by all working parents in raising their children in today’s world. They share their tactics of handling their inquisitive toddler which can be helpful for many parents.

