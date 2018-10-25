9 Months | Season 3 | Child safety measures, part 2

With cases of child abuse and sexual assaults on the rise, 9 Months presents a detailed episode on how parents can teach their children to be strong and understand good touch from bad touch. Parents can also learn about the rights and laws for child safety in India including POCSO. Under discussion are also sex education, signs and symptoms of child abuse, ways to ensure safety of children indoors and outdoors and much more.