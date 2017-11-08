Is massaging your little one important? This, and many more baby care questions answered by Avantika Bahuguna Kukreti.
Media professional and single mother Priyanka Sehgal talks about the struggles of being a single parent and how we should change the way we bring up our children. Watch Episode 6 of 9 Months to know more about her experience of bringing up a child single-handedly.
Was Tusshar Kapoor nervous about how the society would react to his decision of having a child through surrogacy? Find out in Episode 7 of 9 Months.
From fighting legal battles to society norms, watch Aditya Tiwari describe his journey to become the country's youngest single father of a child with Down syndrome
An important part of child-proofing your house is ensuring that your home is clean from dust mites and microbes which may cause rashes and allergies. Avantika Bahuguna Kukreti shares tips on how to make your home dust-free for your little one. #FP9Months
How to have a relaxed and enjoyable outing with your infant? Watch Avantika Bahuguna Kukreti share the ultimate list of diaper bag essentials to make traveling easier with your little one. #FP9Months
Did you know? Indoor air is 10 times riskier than the air present outside and this might be a cause of concern for your little one. Know from Avantika Bahuguna Kukreti on how to protect your kid from the harmful pollution.
Know how to deal with community pressure, unwanted criticism, judgement and learn that your way is the best way of parenting in episode 5 of 9 Months.
It takes a village to raise a child, but this village sometimes brings with it criticism and unnecessary judgment. Watch episode 4 of 9 Months, where Anu Menon and Dr. Deepali Ajinkya talk to Meghna Pant about overcoming the self-doubt that often comes with motherhood and parenting.
Avantika Bahuguna Kukreti shares important tips on how to make that first sip of water special and safe for your little one.
