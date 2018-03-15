Know how to deal with community pressure, unwanted criticism, judgement and learn that your way is the best way of parenting in episode 5 of 9 Months.
14k views
It takes a village to raise a child, but this village sometimes brings with it criticism and unnecessary judgment. Watch episode 4 of 9 Months, where xx and xx talk to Meghna Pant about overcoming the self-doubt that often comes with motherhood and parenting.
17k views
Avantika Bahuguna Kukreti shares important tips on how to make that first sip of water special and safe for your little one.
37k views
Watch Avantika Bahuguna Kukreti share some useful tips on how to make your home a safe nest for your little one
51k views
Did you know? Your baby’s skin loses moisture 5 times faster than adult skin, which makes it very important to moisture their skin before bathing. Watch Avantika Bahuguna Kukreti share some interesting tidbits on bathing your little one.
57k views
Eager to lose that baby weight now that you're no longer pregnant? Watch episode 4 of 9 Months for your guide to healthy postpartum weight loss.
75k views
How long it takes to lose the baby weight and bounce back to your pre-baby body?
71k views
Colour has the ability to excite, soothe even agitate your baby.
89k views
Should you be worried if your little one does not meet the standard baby milestones? Get answers to all your questions on episode 3 of 9 Months, where Dr Vinit Samdhani & Dr Nirmala Rao talk to Meghna Pant about your baby’s first year. #FP9Months
91K views
Changing diapers can be a task. Here are a few tips to help you survive your baby’s diaper years
91K views