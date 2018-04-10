Everyone agrees that Kolkata is one of India's most beautiful cities. But not many know that a majority of the landmarks in the city were built not by the British, but by members of the Jewish community. Once a community several thousands strong, they are now down to just over 20 members.
Shillong is a popular tourist spot, and yet, you don't find a lot of people talking about the food in the city. We joined D-bok and Big-Ri, members of local rap crew Khasi Bloodz on a gastronomical journey looking for the best local fare - Jadoh (blood rice), Doh Thad (dried meat) and Doh Snam (blood sausages).
Ever wondered what makes someone take up a life of militancy? Often, it's not by their own choosing. Kidnapped from their homes, with the safety of their families threatened if they don't comply, reformed militants from the Kashmir valley tell us their horrific tales.
What happens when you blend Bengali folk music with urban hip-hop?
When we asked rapper Feyago to journey through North East India to create an iconic hip hop anthem, he began his journey in his home town of Kolkata. Talking to us about his roots, and how he got started in the music industry, Feyago set off for Shantiniketan, looking for a Baul folk singer - one of Bengal's oldest forms of music.
From the traditional Ladakhi stew called 'Thukpa', to the breakfast staple 'Paba', we've got it all. Join Rosh as he travels to the small town of Thiksey to learn the secrets behind Ladakh's delicious and unique cuisine.
Varanasi is one of the holiest cities in India. According to Manju Singh it is also home to the second largest illegal flesh trade in the world. Along with her husband Ajeet, Manju runs Guria, a non-profit organisation dedicated to fighting child prostitution in the holy city.
Ankita Singh has been working in the B-grade film industry for several years now. Having starred in films like 'Munni Metric Pass 2' and 'Leke Ishq Mein Risk Sanam', she's no stranger to a little skin-show. But the industry is not all glamour and glitz. It's been a hard life, with little or no support from family. Actresses like Ankita walk the thin line between earning a living and struggling to earn the respect that any hard working professional deserves.
The caretaker of a 450-year-old Synagogue worries about the future of the Jewish community in Kochi. Joseph Elias Josephai (affectionately known as Babu), is one of the few members of the Jewish community in Kochi who still remain in the city. After the formation of the state of Israel in 1948, a large number of Cochin Jews (also called Malabar Jews) migrated back to the holy land. As a result, there are now as few as 27 Jews left in the city of Kochi. With no one to care for the Kadavumbhagom Synagogue, Babu has taken it upon himself to manage the security and upkeep of the Synagogue. Lamenting the future of the Jewish community in the city, Babu is looking to international Jewish trusts to help ensure that the Synagogue is maintained after his death.