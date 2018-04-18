101 Hip-hop Homeland North East | Stunnah Beatz & Cryptographik Street Poets

Laying the groundwork for an epic hip hop track to represent the North East. Rapper Feyago began his journey to create a hip hop anthem for the North East in Kolkata. Starting with renowned producer Sunnah Beats (one half of the internationally acclaimed duo StunnahSez Beatz), he sets off for Shillong, looking for the artists who make up the hip hop scene in the region.

Episodes