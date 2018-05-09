To avoid paying dowry, families in Bihar have taken to kidnapping grooms at gunpoint!
Laying the groundwork for an epic hip hop track to represent the North East. Rapper Feyago began his journey to create a hip hop anthem for the North East in Kolkata. Starting with renowned producer Sunnah Beats (one half of the internationally acclaimed duo StunnahSez Beatz), he sets off for Shillong, looking for the artists who make up the hip hop scene in the region.
n this temple, there is only one God, and his name is Bachchan. The All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Association is more than just a few dedicated fans of the super star. To them, he is not just one of the greatest actors in the country, but a literal God amongst men. Performing social work in the actor's name, Sanjay Patodia is the State Secretary of the organisation, and talks to us about why they love Amitabh Bachchan so much.
Everyone agrees that Kolkata is one of India's most beautiful cities. But not many know that a majority of the landmarks in the city were built not by the British, but by members of the Jewish community. Once a community several thousands strong, they are now down to just over 20 members.
Shillong is a popular tourist spot, and yet, you don't find a lot of people talking about the food in the city. We joined D-bok and Big-Ri, members of local rap crew Khasi Bloodz on a gastronomical journey looking for the best local fare - Jadoh (blood rice), Doh Thad (dried meat) and Doh Snam (blood sausages).
Ever wondered what makes someone take up a life of militancy? Often, it's not by their own choosing. Kidnapped from their homes, with the safety of their families threatened if they don't comply, reformed militants from the Kashmir valley tell us their horrific tales.
What happens when you blend Bengali folk music with urban hip-hop?
When we asked rapper Feyago to journey through North East India to create an iconic hip hop anthem, he began his journey in his home town of Kolkata. Talking to us about his roots, and how he got started in the music industry, Feyago set off for Shantiniketan, looking for a Baul folk singer - one of Bengal's oldest forms of music.
From the traditional Ladakhi stew called 'Thukpa', to the breakfast staple 'Paba', we've got it all. Join Rosh as he travels to the small town of Thiksey to learn the secrets behind Ladakh's delicious and unique cuisine.