101 Movietown | A temple for Amitabh Bachchan

n this temple, there is only one God, and his name is Bachchan. The All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Association is more than just a few dedicated fans of the super star. To them, he is not just one of the greatest actors in the country, but a literal God amongst men. Performing social work in the actor's name, Sanjay Patodia is the State Secretary of the organisation, and talks to us about why they love Amitabh Bachchan so much.