Hip-hop Homeland North East | Going vernacular with Khasi Bloodz

Continuing his journey to create a hip-hop anthem for the North East, rapper Feyago heads out to meet the Khasi Bloodz, one of the most prolific rap crews in the region. Comprising members D-bok (Donbok Kharkongor), D-mon (Lamonte Pakyntein) and Big Ri (Ritik Roy Malngiang), the crew prides itself on representing the Khasi tribe.

