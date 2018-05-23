The first thing you'll be shown when you walk into Echoes Cafe in Satyaniketan, New Delhi is a card telling you you're being served by the differently abled. The entire waitstaff of the restaurant is comprised of individuals who are hearing and speaking impaired.
Cryptographik Street Poets is a rap crew featuring P.O.E.M. (Prophet Of Esoterical Metaphors) aka Andrew, Grey Jaw Ripper aka Ratul, and Jay King aka Banphira.
To avoid paying dowry, families in Bihar have taken to kidnapping grooms at gunpoint!
Laying the groundwork for an epic hip hop track to represent the North East. Rapper Feyago began his journey to create a hip hop anthem for the North East in Kolkata. Starting with renowned producer Sunnah Beats (one half of the internationally acclaimed duo StunnahSez Beatz), he sets off for Shillong, looking for the artists who make up the hip hop scene in the region.
n this temple, there is only one God, and his name is Bachchan. The All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Association is more than just a few dedicated fans of the super star. To them, he is not just one of the greatest actors in the country, but a literal God amongst men. Performing social work in the actor's name, Sanjay Patodia is the State Secretary of the organisation, and talks to us about why they love Amitabh Bachchan so much.
Everyone agrees that Kolkata is one of India's most beautiful cities. But not many know that a majority of the landmarks in the city were built not by the British, but by members of the Jewish community. Once a community several thousands strong, they are now down to just over 20 members.
Shillong is a popular tourist spot, and yet, you don't find a lot of people talking about the food in the city. We joined D-bok and Big-Ri, members of local rap crew Khasi Bloodz on a gastronomical journey looking for the best local fare - Jadoh (blood rice), Doh Thad (dried meat) and Doh Snam (blood sausages).
Ever wondered what makes someone take up a life of militancy? Often, it's not by their own choosing. Kidnapped from their homes, with the safety of their families threatened if they don't comply, reformed militants from the Kashmir valley tell us their horrific tales.
What happens when you blend Bengali folk music with urban hip-hop?