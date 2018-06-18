Harman and Abhishek get the crazy idea that they can outdrink the locals in Kerala. So it's off to the Toddy Shop for one toddy, two toddy, three toddy, floor!
Continuing his journey to create a hip-hop anthem for the North East, rapper Feyago heads out to meet the Khasi Bloodz, one of the most prolific rap crews in the region. Comprising members D-bok (Donbok Kharkongor), D-mon (Lamonte Pakyntein) and Big Ri (Ritik Roy Malngiang), the crew prides itself on representing the Khasi tribe.
The official music video for CSP's version of the Anthem For The North East.
The first thing you'll be shown when you walk into Echoes Cafe in Satyaniketan, New Delhi is a card telling you you're being served by the differently abled. The entire waitstaff of the restaurant is comprised of individuals who are hearing and speaking impaired.
Cryptographik Street Poets is a rap crew featuring P.O.E.M. (Prophet Of Esoterical Metaphors) aka Andrew, Grey Jaw Ripper aka Ratul, and Jay King aka Banphira.
To avoid paying dowry, families in Bihar have taken to kidnapping grooms at gunpoint!
Laying the groundwork for an epic hip hop track to represent the North East. Rapper Feyago began his journey to create a hip hop anthem for the North East in Kolkata. Starting with renowned producer Sunnah Beats (one half of the internationally acclaimed duo StunnahSez Beatz), he sets off for Shillong, looking for the artists who make up the hip hop scene in the region.
n this temple, there is only one God, and his name is Bachchan. The All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Association is more than just a few dedicated fans of the super star. To them, he is not just one of the greatest actors in the country, but a literal God amongst men. Performing social work in the actor's name, Sanjay Patodia is the State Secretary of the organisation, and talks to us about why they love Amitabh Bachchan so much.
Everyone agrees that Kolkata is one of India's most beautiful cities. But not many know that a majority of the landmarks in the city were built not by the British, but by members of the Jewish community. Once a community several thousands strong, they are now down to just over 20 members.