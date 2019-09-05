Systematix Infotech evaluated at Level 3 of the Software Engineering Institute's CMMI

Systematix Infotech Pvt. Ltd. today announced it has been evaluated at Level 3 of the Software Engineering Institute's CMMI® (Capability Maturity Model Integration). Software Quality Center LLC conducted the evaluation.

CMMI is an improved variant of this erstwhile Software - Capability Maturity Model that incorporates various different frameworks initially created by the Software Engineering Institute (SEI). It's being embraced by Information Technology associations that are top as an excellent standard. CMMI Institute has become a part of their Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA®) and asserts that the CMMI products. Licensed High Maturity Lead Appraiser from SQC Puthucode directed the evaluation covering all of 17 procedures regions. The evaluation included a comprehensive evaluation containing over 240 inspection hours at 17 procedure locations.

An assessment at maturity level 3 signifies that the company is acting in a ’Defined’ degree. Processes therefore so are described in standards, processes, resources, and techniques and known and are recognized. Is well based and improved over time.

"Systematix is a youthful and enthusiastic team chasing client satisfaction as an important target by tech excellence and application of international best practices in software creation. This accomplishment of CMMI V1.3 Maturity Level 3 illustrates their devotion for regular and repeatable procedures, thus assuring their clients of greater quality services and products, stated Kris Puthucode, CMMI Institute Accredited High Maturity Lead generation, by Software Quality Center LLC, (SQC). "We examine them to keep the fantastic job in operation excellence and watch Systematix proceed to the high process maturity", additional Kris.

"We're very pleased to have attained Level 3 evaluation about the CMMI Level 3 ver1.3. It seems fantastic to be in India 1961 CMMI companies one of the handful. It shows that Systematix works at the planet's finest practices and our international global delivery model is now currently producing quality deliverables stated Sunil Rawat, Founder and MD in Systematix Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. The advantages to the customers of Systematix Infotech ranked firm comprise predictability in shipping, service excellence, job implementation transparency, and much quality. Strategy via CMMI and procedures streamlines project deliverables and leaves our workers pleased. It goes without mentioning that Joyful men and women create excellent results" adds Sunil.

The CMMI Institute printed the SCAMPI evaluation effect of Systematix and this is the consequence for speaking. CMMI Institute (CMMIinstitute.com) is the international leader in the development of best practices in people, process, and technologies. The assurance of CMMI Institute would be to inspire and create a competitive edge.

About Systematix

Incorporated in 2005, Systematix Infotech Pvt. Ltd (SIPL), is a global IT Services and Solutions company that has served 900+ clients on diverse business challenges in various industries. Systematix operates from offices across the United States, Singapore and has offshore development centres in India at Bangalore, Gurgaon, Indore, and Bhopal.

A team of 250+ resources across the spectrum of advanced technologies has successfully delivered solutions for Enterprise Mobility, eCommerce, CMS, ERP, CRM, POS, RPA (Robotic Process Automation), Chatbots, Business Intelligence, and Data Science. Process, Quality and On-time delivery are DNA of Systematix as it holds CMMI level 3 “Defined” rating and an ISO 9001:2005 certification for quality management.

For more information visit www.systematixinfotech.com or mail your queries at kapil.khandelwal@systematixindia.com