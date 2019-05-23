Zahirabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BB Patil of TRS wins

Zahirabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 14,45,354 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,46,798

Male electors: 5,46,010

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency was formed in 2008 after few constituencies from Medak were separated and joined together as Zahirabad constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Banswada, Jukkal (SC), Zahirabad (SC), Andole (SC), Narayankhed, Yellareddy, Kamareddy

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Suresh Kumar Shetkar from Congress won the Lok Sabha set in 2009 elections. In 2014, he lost the seat to TRS candidate BB Patil.

Demographics: This constituency in the Medak district which has a population of around 3,033,288. Of this, 17.73 percent are Scheduled Castes. TRS is all set to pitch sitting MP BB Patil in the constituency.

