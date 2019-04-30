YSR Congress writes to Election Commission raising concerns about violence planned by ruling TDP during counting

Hyderabad: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora highlighting the party's apprehensions about violence planned during the counting of votes and requesting the poll panel to take special measures.

In its letter, YSRCP alleged that the ruling dispensation is planning to create disturbances during the counting of votes at the designated centres.

"It is likely that counting agents of the ruling party may bring forged 17-C forms and start arguing with counting supervisors to delay the process. The agent's scrutiny and approval may be delayed deliberately to create panic," the letter by YSRCP reads.

The party has requested the ECI to instruct all returning officers to erect steel barricading along with the mesh in all counting halls and the compulsory invocation of Section 144.

The letter is written by YSRC MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy.

On 12 April, YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy had claimed that the huge voter turnout showed that the people want to get rid of the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls on 11 April to elect 25 members of the Lok Sabha and 175 members of the State Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted 23 May.

