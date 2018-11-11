YSR Congress won't contest Telangana Assembly polls; party's 'complete focus' on 2019 elections in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The YSR Congress on Saturday decided not to contest the 7 December Assembly elections in Telangana since its 'complete focus' is on the 2019 elections in Andhra Pradesh, its actual base. The party, however, said it would take steps to strengthen the organisation across Telangana with the elections in 2024 as the target.

The YSRC won three assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 elections, but its elected legislators subsequently switched sides to the ruling TRS. A statement from the YSRC Central Committee late Saturday night said the decision not to contest the polls was taken since 'our complete focus' was on the 2019 general elections in Andhra Pradesh.

"Taking into account the happenings (in Telangana) in the last four and a half years, we have decided not to contest the elections in that state," the statement added. The YSRC is fighting a do-or-die political battle in Andhra Pradesh and the 2019 elections are critical for its future. Meanwhile, the Jana Sena Party said it would take a call on fighting the Telangana elections in a few days.

"There is some uncertainty in the party because of the mid-term elections in Telangana.

Had the elections been conducted as per schedule (in 2019), we wanted to contest 23 Assembly and three Lok Sabha seats," Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan said in Vijayawada. Some candidates were eager to jump into the fray as independents and sought Jana Senas support, he said. "We will deliberate all aspects and take a decision in a few days," he added.