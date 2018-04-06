YSR Congress leaders threaten to go on hunger strike in Delhi after five of its MPs resign from Lok Sabha

YSR Congress leaders on Friday threatened to go on a hunger strike at Andhra Bhawan in New Delhi, after five of their leaders submitted their resignation letters to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan over their demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh.

#BREAKING -- After submitting resignations, now YSR Congress threatens to go on a hunger strike at Andhra Bhawan in Delhi | @tweetsakshi with more details #TDPvsCentre pic.twitter.com/W9g1rtgBqU — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 6, 2018

YSR Congress also said its leaders will go on relay hunger strike across Andhra Pradesh.

The five MPs who resigned from Lok Sabha are Vara Prasad Rao V, YV Subba Reddy, PV Midhun Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy and the party floor leader Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.

The MPs met the speaker in her chamber and submitted their letters.

"I hereby tender my resignation of my seat in the house with immediate effect," said one of the letters.

"We do as we say! YSRCP MPs are submitting their resignations today! Challenge N Chandrababu Naidu to make TDP MPs resign and stand united with the people of AP in their rightful demand of special category status for AP," YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a tweet.

The MPs had said in a press conference yesterday that they were resigning to protest the "failure" of the NDA government to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

They said they were also upset as their notice for a no-confidence motion against the NDA government on the issue could not be taken up for discussion in the House due to continuous disruptions.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced in February that the party's five MPs would resign if its demand for special category status to Andhra Pradesh was not fulfilled by the Centre.

With inputs from PTI