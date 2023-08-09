'You are not I.N.D.I.A, Quit India': Smriti Irani slams Opposition, Rahul Gandhi during no-trust debate

In a rebuttal to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s opening speech, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the Opposition alliance of I.N.D.I.A is not India as the country is not corrupt.

Opening the debate on day two of the no-trust motion debate in Parliament from the BJP’s side, Irani said, “You are not India, for India is not corrupt. India believes in merit not in dynasty & today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British – Quit India. Corruption Quit India and Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds its place in India.”

Preceding Irani, Rahul Gandhi, who recently got his MP status back, opened the debate on the no-confidence motion from Congress’ side.

Referring to Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha, the Union Minister said, “I condemn the aggressive behaviour seen today.”

Gandhi, referring to the violence in Manipur, said that BJP has murdered “Bharat Maa” in the northeastern state.

” For the first time in the history of nation, someone spoke about the murder of ‘Bharat Maa’ and Congress kept on clapping,” she said.

Slamming Congress for not doing enough during their rule, Irani touched upon the issue of Kashmiri Pandits and corruption during the Congress era.

After speaking on no-confidence motion, Gandhi left the Parliament to attend an event in Rajasthan.

The three-day (8-10 August) debate on the no-confidence motion set off with a fiery start on Tuesday. Congress MP and deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi initiated the debate on the no-confidence motion on behalf of the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A and spoke about ‘one India’ and alleged the Central government of creating ‘two Manipurs’.