Yogi Adityanath to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Prayagraj today; CM to also participate in VHP's Dharma Sansad

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to visit Maha Kumbh on Thursday to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, against the backdrop of the grand two-day Dharma Sansad being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) starting Thursday.

Adityanath will also meet major saints including the Shankaracharya of Puri Swami Nishchalanand.

A conglomerate of saints on Wednesday said that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will start on 21 February

Speaking to ANI, Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati said the Dharam Sansad, after a three-day meeting in Prayagraj decided that the foundation stone of the temple will be laid on 21 February. He also said the saints and those mobilized for the effort would not be deterred by arrests or any other kind of obstacles.

The decision came a day after the government approached the Supreme Court for permission to restore the "excess" land surrounding the disputed portion in Ayodhya to Ram Janambhoomi Nyas.

The government, in a petition, sought direction for releasing to the Nyas 67 acres, which it had acquired about two-and-a-half decades back, leaving untouched 0.313 acres of disputed.

