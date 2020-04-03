Yogi Adityanath slaps NSA on 6 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined in Ghaziabad, after medical staff complained of misbehaviour

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against six persons from the Tablighi Jamaat, who were in quarantine at MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad, for misbehaving with the hospital staff and termed them "enemies of humanity".

"They (accused) will not obey the law. Neither they will accept the system as they are the enemies of humanity. What they have done to women health workers is a heinous crime, they are being slapped with the NSA. We will not spare them," said Aditynath in a statement.

"An incident like Indore wherein the doctors were attacked should not be seen anywhere in the state, for this, we will take whatever action is required by law," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Ghaziabad MP Gen (Retd) VK Singh said every person shall cooperate with doctors and if someone misbehaved with the health staff then strict action will be taken against them.

"One should cooperate with doctors. Two persons have recovered in Ghaziabad, the disease requires treatment. But if someone misbehaves then strict action will be taken," Singh told ANI.

On Thursday, an FIR was registered against six persons from Tablighi Jamat who are in quarantine at MMG District Hospital for "walking around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses". The patients have now been shifted to Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology and kept under quarantine.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.