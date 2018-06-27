Yogi Adityanath meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, VHP leaders to discuss Kumbh Mela ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held deliberations with the top brass of the RSS, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, as well as VHP leaders over a range of issues in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting came a day after Adityanath asserted that a Ram temple would be built in Ayodhya.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate, had also deliberated upon the Ram temple issue in its governing council meet.

The BJP leader held talks with RSS executive head Bhaiyyaji Joshi for over two hours. They were later joined by Bhagwat.

The meeting assumes significance as the countdown for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls has started.

Sources said discussions about the Kumbh Mela, scheduled to be held in February 2019 in Allahabad, were also held. The RSS and its affiliates, including the VHP, will take part in it.

There are plans to make the Kumbh Mela a grand success with participation from 190 countries.

The support of Hindutva organisations will play a key role for the BJP in the general elections in Uttar Pradesh, where it may face a tough challenge from a likely alliance of the Samajwadi Party and the BSP.