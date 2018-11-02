Yogi Adityanath govt plans to build 100-metre statue of Lord Ram on banks of Saryu River in Uttar Pradesh, say reports

The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to consult the Centre on plans to build a statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu River in Uttar Pradesh, reports have said. The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has not revealed details, or time frame related to the project and the proposal is not in the public domain yet, reported India Today.

According to Times Now, the statue of Lord Ram to be built on the Saryu river bank will be more than 100 meters in height. The bronze statue will cost Rs 330 crore and a 36-metre pedestal and a museum have also been planned, India Today reported. It is speculated that Yogi Adityanath is likely to make an announcement.

Earlier on Friday, the general secretary of the RSS, Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi made multiple statements on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute. Asserting that the Supreme Court's delay in pronouncing a verdict on the issue could possibly hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community, Joshi claimed that the organisation will consider "repeating a stir like 1992, if required".

On Monday (29 October 2018), the Supreme Court had adjourned the hearing in the Ayodhya title suit to January, 2019 and said that an appropriate bench will fix the date of hearing. The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph did not decide on the date of the hearing or the bench and proceeded to order that the case will be listed in January 2019 for fixing a date for the hearing.

A day later Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) national prachar pramukh Arun Kumar had said that the top court must take a decision on construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya or the central government should bring a law to pave the way for the construction. The same day, reacting to the verdict Adityanath had said justice delayed can be justice denied.

News of Adityanath government’s plans to construct a Ram statue also comes two days after prime minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 182-metre ‘Statue of Unity’ which was a tribute to former deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel.