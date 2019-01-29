Yogi Adityanath govt approves Rs 36,000-cr Ganga Expressway; world’s longest expressway will connect Allahabad and Meerut

Allahabad: In a historic Cabinet meeting during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the construction of the Ganga Expressway for better connectivity of Allahabad with western districts of the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who presided over the meeting, told reporters that the Cabinet gave its approval for the construction of the 600 km expressway, which will be the longest expressway in the world.

It will start from Meerut and touch Amroha, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh before reaching Allahabad, he said.

This expressway will require 6,556 hectares of land and it will be access-controlled and four-lane expandable to six lanes, Adityanath said, adding the estimated cost of this project will be around Rs 36,000 crores.

During this meeting, the CM also announced that state GST exemption has been granted to Bollywood blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. "This film is about the country's valour and will instil a feeling of nationalism and patriotism. This will help youth and all citizens of the country,” he said.

