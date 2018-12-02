Yogi Adityanath claims if BJP comes to power in Telangana, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will flee state

Vikarabad (Telangana): Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Telangana, Asaduddin Owaisi of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will have to flee from the state as Nizam left Hyderabad.

Addressing an election rally at Tandur, Vikarabad in Telangana, Adityanath said, "If BJP comes to power in Telangana, I assure you Owaisi will have to flee from Telangana the same way as Nizam was forced to flee from Hyderabad. BJP will give security to all but will not allow anyone to create anarchy."

Talking about public welfare initiatives of the Central government, Adityanath said, "You have seen the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is working for the development of all without any discrimination of religion, region or language."

"Two crore people were given affordable houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) but the people of the state could not get the benefit of the same as the state government did not provide the utilisation certificate of the funds received under this scheme after the first time. Four crore poor people were provided with free electricity, eight crore people were given free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also attacked the Congress, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for indulging in politics of dynasty and said that similarly, Owaisi is also indulging in the politics of minority appeasement only.

Telangana Assembly elections are on 7 December while the counting of votes will take place on 11 December.